Friday Nov 05 2021
Meghan Markle’s calls to Senator ‘won’t be the only ones’: ‘She's jumping the bandwagon’

Friday Nov 05, 2021

Meghan Markle recently got called out for completely ‘jumping the bandwagon with her political cold calls to the Senator as many fear this “won’t be the only one.”

For those unversed, the Duchess managed to call both senators Shelley Moore Capito and Susan Collins via a withheld number without prior appointment.

According to a report by Access Hollywood, "These won't be the only calls Meghan Markle makes.”

"Democratic Senator Kirsten Gillibrand from New York was the one that gave Meghan the numbers to the US Senators. She wants to be part of working group to work on paid leave long term and she's going to be.”

"Whether this comes to fruition now or later, she'll be part of a group of women that hopefulyl will work on paid leave together."

