Machine Gun Kelly gives his take on Pete Davidson, Kim Kardashian romance rumours

Machine Gun Kelly showed his support for his friend, Pete Davidson dating Kim Kardashian, reported Hollywood Life.

The outlet has revealed that the Bad Things hit-maker clearly supports his friend being in a healthy relationship, stating that the 31-year-old rapper is ‘all for’ for the pair's romance.

A source revealed to the outlet, “Colson and Pete haven’t had much time to catch up lately and discuss everything going on with Kim, but he couldn’t be happier for his friend.”

“Pete is Colson’s boy, so as long as he’s happy and in a healthy relationship with someone who treats him with respect, then he’s all for it,” it added.

“Colson knows that Pete has a very public dating history, and it looks like this is going to be no different.”

Previously, Davidson has been involved with Ariana Grande, Kate Beckinsale and Phoebe Dynevor.

The outlet also shared that Davidson got close with the Rap Devi song-maker after working together on Netflix biopic, The Dirt.

The couple sparked rumors after their Saturday Night Live appearance followed by two dinner dates on November 2 and 3.