 
Showbiz
Friday Nov 05 2021
By
Web Desk

By
Web Desk

Friday Nov 05, 2021

Nick Jonas drops perky Diwali video with Priyanka Chopra: Watch Here

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are turning up the heat with their sparkly Diwali video.

Taking to his Instagram on Friday, Nick shared an adorable video with wife Priyanka Chopra, marking their star-studded bash.

"Happy Diwali to you and yours. Sending you all love and light. My beautiful wife has introduced me to so many wonderful Indian holidays and traditions. My heart is so full to be able to share this with our friends and family," Nick captioned alongside the video.

In the short clip, Priyanka was spotted in a white lehenga choli whereas Nick sported a floral kurta with black waist coat.

Both the husband and wife struck perky poses for the camera. While the Baywatch star channeled her usual fun self, exuding a pout, Nick simply smirked for the lens.

Take a look:



