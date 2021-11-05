Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson 'genuinely affectionate' during NYC outing

 
entertainment
Friday Nov 05 2021
By
Web Desk

By
Web Desk

Friday Nov 05, 2021

Kim Kardashian seems to be swooning over Pete Davidson’s humour.

A source told Page Six about their recent outing in New York that the pair seemed to be very happy but did not seem to be displaying any affection.

"They were smiling and laughing a lot and seemed genuinely affectionate with each other," the source said. 

"But there was no Kravis-style PDA," the source added

Meanwhile a source told Mirror that the 27-year-old is hopeful that Kim would become his ladylove as he loves attention.

The report further says that Kim Kardashian, who has filed for divorce with estranged husband Kanye West, is not interested in progressing her and the SNL star’s friendship to the next level.

The Mirror quoting the insider reported, "Kim Kardashian does not want to date him (Pete)."

Kim and Pete met when the former appeared on the SNL in October. They also shared an onscreen intimate scene during her turn to host the show.

