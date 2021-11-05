'Same energy as Captain America': Scotland troll India ahead of T20 World Cup clash

Captain America (left) and Scotland skipper Kyle Coetzer. — Twitter/CricketScotland

Scotland Cricket on Friday took a jibe at India saying that the Virat Kohli-led side need to beat Kyle Coetzer's team if they want to make it to the finals.

The two sides are scheduled to clash today at 7:30pm in Dubai.

India, who need to win every game to have any hope of progressing to the semi-final, come up against a Scotland side eager to make a mark in the T20 World Cup.

India's tournament hopes are hanging by a thread.

After two losses at the start of the Super 12 stage, they had to win all the three remaining games, win those games well, and also hope for other results to go their way.

They accomplished the first of those requirements in their control with an imposing victory against Afghanistan. After a timid batting response in the first two games, the Indian openers helped set up a 200-plus total, with all of Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya among the runs.

“India, If you want this trophy, you’re going to have to go through us," Cricket Scotland said in a tweet today, while sharing photos of the T20 World Cup trophy and skipper Coetzer.

In another tweet in the thread, Cricket Scotland said their captain had the "same energy" as Captain America.

Ironically, Scotland, in their three fixtures, have not won a single match and the team has a run rate of -2.645.

However, they showed plenty of fight in the previous game against New Zealand to give them a scare. And they are eager for the rare chance to show what they can do against a top side such as India.