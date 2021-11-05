 
sports
Friday Nov 05 2021
By
Web Desk

'Same energy as Captain America': Scotland troll India ahead of T20 World Cup clash

By
Web Desk

Friday Nov 05, 2021

Captain America (left) and Scotland skipper Kyle Coetzer. — Twitter/CricketScotland
Captain America (left) and Scotland skipper Kyle Coetzer. — Twitter/CricketScotland

Scotland Cricket on Friday took a jibe at India saying that the Virat Kohli-led side need to beat Kyle Coetzer's team if they want to make it to the finals.

The two sides are scheduled to clash today at 7:30pm in Dubai.

India, who need to win every game to have any hope of progressing to the semi-final, come up against a Scotland side eager to make a mark in the T20 World Cup.

India's tournament hopes are hanging by a thread.

After two losses at the start of the Super 12 stage, they had to win all the three remaining games, win those games well, and also hope for other results to go their way.

They accomplished the first of those requirements in their control with an imposing victory against Afghanistan. After a timid batting response in the first two games, the Indian openers helped set up a 200-plus total, with all of Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya among the runs.

“India, If you want this trophy, you’re going to have to go through us," Cricket Scotland said in a tweet today, while sharing photos of the T20 World Cup trophy and skipper Coetzer.

In another tweet in the thread, Cricket Scotland said their captain had the "same energy" as Captain America.

Ironically, Scotland, in their three fixtures, have not won a single match and the team has a run rate of -2.645.

However, they showed plenty of fight in the previous game against New Zealand to give them a scare. And they are eager for the rare chance to show what they can do against a top side such as India.

More From Sports:

India vs Scotland: Kohli wins toss as India bowl against Scotland

India vs Scotland: Kohli wins toss as India bowl against Scotland
T20 World Cup: New Zealand boost semi-final hopes with Namibia win

T20 World Cup: New Zealand boost semi-final hopes with Namibia win
Former Pakistan cricketer Rana Naved-ul-Hasan heard Vaughan's alleged racist comments: report

Former Pakistan cricketer Rana Naved-ul-Hasan heard Vaughan's alleged racist comments: report
In latest Instagram post, Kohli says Anushka Sharma is his 'guiding force'

In latest Instagram post, Kohli says Anushka Sharma is his 'guiding force'
Saeed Ajmal wants Amir to apologise to Harbhajan Singh for Twitter spat

Saeed Ajmal wants Amir to apologise to Harbhajan Singh for Twitter spat
Dwayne Bravo confirms retirement from international cricket after T20 World Cup

Dwayne Bravo confirms retirement from international cricket after T20 World Cup
India vs Afghanistan: Watch Kohli's dance step on 'My Name is Lakhan'

India vs Afghanistan: Watch Kohli's dance step on 'My Name is Lakhan'

Australia postpones first ever Afghanistan Test until 'situation is clearer'

Australia postpones first ever Afghanistan Test until 'situation is clearer'
On-screen spat: PTV Sports anchor Dr Nauman Niaz apologises to Shoaib Akhtar after backlash

On-screen spat: PTV Sports anchor Dr Nauman Niaz apologises to Shoaib Akhtar after backlash
New Zealand load up spin options for India Tests

New Zealand load up spin options for India Tests
Had 'forgiven' Dr Nauman Niaz for Pakistan's sake: Shoaib Akhtar

Had 'forgiven' Dr Nauman Niaz for Pakistan's sake: Shoaib Akhtar
T20 World Cup: Sri Lanka send champions West Indies out of tournament

T20 World Cup: Sri Lanka send champions West Indies out of tournament

Latest

view all