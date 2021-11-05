 
sports
Friday Nov 05 2021
By
Web Desk

Imad Wasim finds Ajantha Mendis' carrom bowling 'amazing'

By
Web Desk

Friday Nov 05, 2021

Imad Wasim. Photo: ICC
Imad Wasim. Photo: ICC

When asked who inspired him to adopt the carrom ball style, Pakistani spin bowler Imad Wasim replied: "Mendis".

“Bowling with the finger and turning both ways, it was amazing."

Imad said there are a lot of bowlers among his peers, namely Ashwin, who opt for the carrom ball style, a new phenomenon in modern-day spin bowling, the best.

In a conversation with the International Cricket Council, Imad said that he believes in the strengths. 

"If you bowl in the right areas, you will be successful more often than this [carrom ball]."

The bowler said that if a bowler develops a certain skill, he will be tougher to match up.

Though, he said that the grip for carrom ball is "very tough" and he hasn't developed the skill in its entirety. 

"I have been working a lot with this but this is a very hard ball to bowl, especially with my action," said Imad, adding that his action of bowling is a different one.

Elaboration his action, Imad said that his hand comes from over his head therefore it is hard to bowl a carrom ball from this hand position.

"I'll have to tweak my action a bit, though I don't want to lose my strength."  

More From Sports:

T20 World Cup: Twitter wonders if India vs Scotland is 'fixed' like Afghanistan clash

T20 World Cup: Twitter wonders if India vs Scotland is 'fixed' like Afghanistan clash
T20 World Cup 2021: Pakistan — the only team without a duck

T20 World Cup 2021: Pakistan — the only team without a duck
WATCH: Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik engage in banter; son tells her 'you are fat'

WATCH: Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik engage in banter; son tells her 'you are fat'
India vs Scotland: Rahul blitz keeps India alive with crushing win over Scotland

India vs Scotland: Rahul blitz keeps India alive with crushing win over Scotland
T20 World Cup: New Zealand boost semi-final hopes with Namibia win

T20 World Cup: New Zealand boost semi-final hopes with Namibia win
'Same energy as Captain America': Scotland troll India ahead of T20 World Cup clash

'Same energy as Captain America': Scotland troll India ahead of T20 World Cup clash
Former Pakistan cricketer Rana Naved-ul-Hasan heard Vaughan's alleged racist comments: report

Former Pakistan cricketer Rana Naved-ul-Hasan heard Vaughan's alleged racist comments: report
In latest Instagram post, Kohli says Anushka Sharma is his 'guiding force'

In latest Instagram post, Kohli says Anushka Sharma is his 'guiding force'
Saeed Ajmal wants Amir to apologise to Harbhajan Singh for Twitter spat

Saeed Ajmal wants Amir to apologise to Harbhajan Singh for Twitter spat
Dwayne Bravo confirms retirement from international cricket after T20 World Cup

Dwayne Bravo confirms retirement from international cricket after T20 World Cup
India vs Afghanistan: Watch Kohli's dance step on 'My Name is Lakhan'

India vs Afghanistan: Watch Kohli's dance step on 'My Name is Lakhan'

Australia postpones first ever Afghanistan Test until 'situation is clearer'

Australia postpones first ever Afghanistan Test until 'situation is clearer'

Latest

view all