 
Showbiz
Saturday Nov 06 2021
By
Web Desk

Virat Kohli says being with Anushka Sharma, Vamika 'a blessing in itself'

By
Web Desk

Saturday Nov 06, 2021

Virat Kohli says being with Anushka Sharma, Vamika a blessing in itself
Virat Kohli says being with Anushka Sharma, Vamika 'a blessing in itself'

Virat Kohli called Anushka Sharma and daughter Vamika ‘a blessing’ as he opened up about celebrating an eight-wicket win against Scotland on his birthday.

The captain was quizzed about his plans after the victory to which he responded, “I think I am over that phase now. No, I mean, my family is here. Anushka and Vamika are here. That's celebration enough for me.”

“Just having families around in these times in bio-bubble life is very difficult. That's a blessing in itself,” added Kohli.

The captain also reflected on his team’s performance, “The team has been amazing. Everyone wished me.”

Earlier on November 5, the PK took to her Instagram account to share a heartfelt note she penned down for her hubby on his special day.

The 33-year-old actor gushed over her husband calling him as ‘an amazing man’. 

“I know we are not ones to talk to each other through social media like this but sometimes I just want to scream and tell the world what an amazing man you are,” she wrote.


More From Showbiz:

Priyanka Chopra ‘grateful’ to Nick Jonas for Diwali bash

Priyanka Chopra ‘grateful’ to Nick Jonas for Diwali bash
KL Rahul professes love for Athiya Shetty on her birthday

KL Rahul professes love for Athiya Shetty on her birthday

Katrina Kaif teases new 'Sooryavanshi' song

Katrina Kaif teases new 'Sooryavanshi' song

Katrina Kaif wishes Virat Kohli on his 33rd birthday

Katrina Kaif wishes Virat Kohli on his 33rd birthday

Akshay Kumar expresses gratitude to fans for 'super response' to 'Sooryavanshi'

Akshay Kumar expresses gratitude to fans for 'super response' to 'Sooryavanshi'
Fans spray milk on posters displaying Rajinikanth ahead of Annaatthe's release

Fans spray milk on posters displaying Rajinikanth ahead of Annaatthe's release
Khushi Kapoor Marks Birthday on Diwali with Siblings Janhvi, Arjun Kapoor

Khushi Kapoor Marks Birthday on Diwali with Siblings Janhvi, Arjun Kapoor
Faisal Kapadia of Strings attends Sonu Nigam's Diwali party in Dubai

Faisal Kapadia of Strings attends Sonu Nigam's Diwali party in Dubai
Nick Jonas drops perky Diwali video with Priyanka Chopra: Watch Here

Nick Jonas drops perky Diwali video with Priyanka Chopra: Watch Here
Aryan Khan arrives at NCB for weekly attendance following bail

Aryan Khan arrives at NCB for weekly attendance following bail
Katrina Kaif planning to take month-long break for wedding with Vicky Kaushal

Katrina Kaif planning to take month-long break for wedding with Vicky Kaushal
Watch: Ali Azmat, Ahmed Ali Butt bury the hatchet in Dubai with hilarious fight

Watch: Ali Azmat, Ahmed Ali Butt bury the hatchet in Dubai with hilarious fight

Latest

view all