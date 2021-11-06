Virat Kohli says being with Anushka Sharma, Vamika 'a blessing in itself'

Virat Kohli called Anushka Sharma and daughter Vamika ‘a blessing’ as he opened up about celebrating an eight-wicket win against Scotland on his birthday.

The captain was quizzed about his plans after the victory to which he responded, “I think I am over that phase now. No, I mean, my family is here. Anushka and Vamika are here. That's celebration enough for me.”

“Just having families around in these times in bio-bubble life is very difficult. That's a blessing in itself,” added Kohli.

The captain also reflected on his team’s performance, “The team has been amazing. Everyone wished me.”

Earlier on November 5, the PK took to her Instagram account to share a heartfelt note she penned down for her hubby on his special day.

The 33-year-old actor gushed over her husband calling him as ‘an amazing man’.

“I know we are not ones to talk to each other through social media like this but sometimes I just want to scream and tell the world what an amazing man you are,” she wrote.



