 
entertainment
Saturday Nov 06 2021
By
Web Desk

Kanye West 'not happy' about Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson dating rumours

By
Web Desk

Saturday Nov 06, 2021

Kanye is 'not happy' with Kim spending so much time with Pete Davidson amid their divorce

Kaney West is extremely disappointed over the news of his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, dating Pete Davidson. 

According to an insider, the US rapper is “not happy” with Kim spending so much time with Pete amid their divorce.

Although the Yeezy designer is “trying to stay upbeat and move on with his life," the source added that he is still “hurting.”

Despite that, Kanye is still very grateful to Kim for lending him immense support throughout the making of his album DONDA.

He “wants to stay on good terms” with the mother of his children, the insider explained, noting that “the kids and peace in the long term is his priority.”

Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West after six years of marriage. 

The couple shares four children together: North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2.

