Alia Bhatt set to announce Hollywood project in 2022?

A report by India Today claims that Alia is currently in talks with a Hollywood studio

Rumour mills are abuzz with reports of Bollywood star Alia Bhatt getting ready to announce her big Hollywood break at the start of 2022.

An exclusive report by India Today has claimed that Alia, who had earlier signed onto international talent agency William Morris Endeavor, is ready to venture into Hollywood and has been in talks with a Hollywood studio.





The outlet also said that after sifting through many scripts, Alia has finally zeroed in on her first potential Hollywood role and is planning to officially announce the news in early 2022.

No details about the project are known yet.





According to India Today, Alia is eager to emulate Hollywood starlet Jennifer Lawrence’s career by choosing projects similar to hers and has already asked WME to ‘aggressively’ find projects for her.

WME represents several big Hollywood names including Gal Gadot, Charlize Theron, Oprah Winfrey, etc.