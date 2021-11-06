 
Saturday Nov 06 2021
Katrina Kaif's new song 'Tip Tip Barsa' hits six million views

Saturday Nov 06, 2021

Katrina Kaifs new song Tip Tip Barsa hits six million views

New Bollywood song "Tip Tip Barsa Paani" featuring Katrina Kaif and Akshay Kumar has received more than six million views on YouTube within a few hours after it was premiered on the video sharing app.

The song from the Rohit Shetty directorial "Sooryavanshi" is a recreation of the popular hit from Akshay's 1994 movie Mohra.

The song was originally filmed on Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon. 

Sharing a teaser of the song on Instagram, Katrina Kaif said "Nothing like dancing in the rain."



