Ahsan Mohsin Ikram pokes fun at wife Minal Khan’s shopping behavior!

Ahsan Mohsin Ikram is one obedient husband if his latest post about wife Minal Khan is anything to go by.

Taking to Instagram late on Saturday, Ahsan posted a picture of himself waiting in a shop while Minal shopped her heart out, sharing a hilarious anecdote from their married life.





Poking fun at his wife’s shopping antics, Ahsan explained how a typical shopping session goes for the two: “Ahsan: can we please leave it’s been 3 hours inside this shop? Minal: Just 5 more minutes. ***1 hour later *** Ahsan: now can we leave? Minal: just 1 more hour…”





Well, there’s one lesson about patience that every husband can take from Ahsan!

Ahsan and Minal tied the knot in September 2021, months after confirming their engagement. The two first went public with their romance in late 2020.