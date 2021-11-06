 
Showbiz
Saturday Nov 06 2021
By
Web Desk

Ahsan Mohsin Ikram pokes fun at wife Minal Khan’s shopping behavior!

By
Web Desk

Saturday Nov 06, 2021

Ahsan is one obedient husband if his latest post about wife Minal is anything to go by!
Ahsan is one obedient husband if his latest post about wife Minal is anything to go by!

Ahsan Mohsin Ikram is one obedient husband if his latest post about wife Minal Khan is anything to go by.

Taking to Instagram late on Saturday, Ahsan posted a picture of himself waiting in a shop while Minal shopped her heart out, sharing a hilarious anecdote from their married life.


Poking fun at his wife’s shopping antics, Ahsan explained how a typical shopping session goes for the two: “Ahsan: can we please leave it’s been 3 hours inside this shop? Minal: Just 5 more minutes. ***1 hour later *** Ahsan: now can we leave? Minal: just 1 more hour…”


Well, there’s one lesson about patience that every husband can take from Ahsan!

Ahsan and Minal tied the knot in September 2021, months after confirming their engagement. The two first went public with their romance in late 2020. 

More From Showbiz:

Mira Rajput reacts to Delhi’s polluted air amid Diwali celebrations

Mira Rajput reacts to Delhi’s polluted air amid Diwali celebrations
Katrina Kaif's new song 'Tip Tip Barsa' hits six million views

Katrina Kaif's new song 'Tip Tip Barsa' hits six million views

Alia Bhatt set to announce Hollywood project in 2022?

Alia Bhatt set to announce Hollywood project in 2022?

'Sooryavanshi': Akshay Kumar’s chopper stunt impresses Amitabh Bachchan

'Sooryavanshi': Akshay Kumar’s chopper stunt impresses Amitabh Bachchan
Katrina Kaif’s killer dance moves for ‘Tip Tip Barsa Paani’ win hearts

Katrina Kaif’s killer dance moves for ‘Tip Tip Barsa Paani’ win hearts
Priyanka Chopra ‘grateful’ to Nick Jonas for Diwali bash

Priyanka Chopra ‘grateful’ to Nick Jonas for Diwali bash
Virat Kohli says being with Anushka Sharma, Vamika 'a blessing in itself'

Virat Kohli says being with Anushka Sharma, Vamika 'a blessing in itself'
KL Rahul professes love for Athiya Shetty on her birthday

KL Rahul professes love for Athiya Shetty on her birthday

Katrina Kaif teases new 'Sooryavanshi' song

Katrina Kaif teases new 'Sooryavanshi' song

Katrina Kaif wishes Virat Kohli on his 33rd birthday

Katrina Kaif wishes Virat Kohli on his 33rd birthday

Akshay Kumar expresses gratitude to fans for 'super response' to 'Sooryavanshi'

Akshay Kumar expresses gratitude to fans for 'super response' to 'Sooryavanshi'
Fans spray milk on posters displaying Rajinikanth ahead of Annaatthe's release

Fans spray milk on posters displaying Rajinikanth ahead of Annaatthe's release

Latest

view all