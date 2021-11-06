 
Alia Bhatt reacts to release of Katrina Kaif's new film 'Sooryavanshi'

By
Web Desk

Saturday Nov 06, 2021

Alia Bhatt on Saturday reacted to the release of Katrina Kaif's new film "Sooryavanshi".

Taking to Instagram, the actress shared a clip from outside a cinema where fans were queued up to watch the Rohit Shetty directorial film which casts Akshay Kumar in the lead role.

"What a way to begin. The magic of the movies is back," wrote Alia who is dating Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor, the ex-boyfriend of Katrina Kaif.

Katrina Kaif took to her Instagram stories to share Alia Bhatt's post praising her movie.

Bollywood stars are returning to India's big screens after more than a year, with the film industry hoping that declining COVID-19 cases and the festival season will bring audiences back to the cinemas.

 "Sooryavanshi" (Descendants of the Sun), a police drama with four of India's top actors, is the first A-list Bollywood film to premier in theatres since March 2020, when a strict lockdown forced all venues to close.

