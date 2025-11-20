 
Brendan Fraser recalls long wait for 'Mummy 4'

Brendan Fraser reflects on his wish to make 'The Mummy 4' which he says he has had for a longtime

Geo News Digital Desk
November 20, 2025

'Waiting for 20 years': Brendan Fraser on 'Mummy 4'

For 20 years, Brendan Fraser says he has been waiting to make the fourth installment of The Mummy, where he plays gunslinger Rick O'Connell. 

Speaking with the Associated Press, the actor says, "The one I wanted to make was never made," adding, "I’m proud of the third one because I think it’s a good standalone movie."

He continues, "We picked up and did what we do with a different crew on deck and gave it our best shot."

However, now that The Mummy 4 is in the works, Brendan, who is eager to make the film as per his vision, shares, "But the one I wanted to make is forthcoming." And I’ve been waiting 20 years for this call."

"Sometimes it was loud, sometimes it was a faint telegraph. Now? It’s time to give the fans what they want."

His remarks follow reports that Rachel Weisz, who portrays Evelyn O'Connell, is in talks to star in the fourth film.

Additionally, the pair, Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, have been said to helm the Scream reboots.

It's worth noting that the plot and release date of the movie are unclear.

