Tom Cruise’s next 5 movies: Sequels, WW2 action & major directors

Tom Cruise, who recently received his first-ever Oscar, has no plans to take a break from movies.

The 63-year-old actor has a few projects that are either planned or currently in the works.

Here's the complete list of Tom Cruise's upcoming movies!

Top Gun 3:

Tom Cruise is all set to star in the upcoming third sequel of Top Gun. However, fans will have to wait longer for a new Top Gun installment, as director Joseph Kosinski is currently busy directing a Miami Vice reboot and an untitled UFO movie.

The production of Top Gun 3 is expected to begin in 2028.

Broadsword:

Tom Cruise has teamed up with filmmaker Christopher McQuarrie to star in the upcoming World War II film, Broadsword.

The new project follows the story of an S.O.E. operation and a marine captain who crashes in France during the war and becomes the sole survivor.

The release date for Broadsword has not been announced yet.

Edge of Tomorrow 2:

The new sequel to Edge of Tomorrow is in the works. However, filming is expected to begin in late 2026.

Tom Cruise is set to play the lead role in the new action film alongside Emily Blunt.

Untitled Alejandro G. Iñárritu Movie:

Tom Cruise has joined forces with director Alejandro G. Iñárritu for a new untitled film.

Talking about the forthcoming film, Alejandro recently told The Hollywood Reporter, “All I can say is it is a brutal, wild comedy of catastrophic proportions."

"It’s insane. It’s scary and funny and beautiful. I know comedy is not what people expect from me, or Tom, and making this film was terrifying for me. But I don’t like to repeat myself, and every film should scare you a little," he added.

The new project is expected to be released in late 2026.

Days of Thunder 2:

Tom Cruise is reportedly looking to make a sequel to his action movie, Days of Thunder.

"He's talking [to Paramount] about Top Gun and Days of Thunder," the insider recently told THR. "It's going to be what comes together first in terms of a script."

It is pertinent to mention that Tom's Days of Thunder was released in cinemas on June 27, 1990, and grossed $190 million domestically.