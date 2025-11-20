 
Katy Perry calls Justin Trudeau better lover than Orlando Bloom?

Katy Perry is reportedly all hearts for her new lover Justin Trudeau

Geo News Digital Desk
November 20, 2025

Photo: Here's what makes Justin Trudeau Katy Perry's better lover than Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry is reportedly completely smitten with Justin Trudeau.

As per the latest report of RadarOnline.com, the songbird and her new lover are head over heels for each other. 

One insider even claimed that Perry has been calling the Canadian politician her best lover ever.

“Katy's not been very discreet about what an incredible lover Justin is," an insider revealed.

"She says they just mesh seamlessly, that he's effortlessly charming, and his incredible sense of intellect is a massive turn-on, as well as his chill vibe and incredible life experience," the source added.

The insider further noted that Perry’s infatuation is unlike anything her friends have seen before.

“It’s like a fairytale for Katy – she can't get enough of this guy and no one can remember her being this smitten with Orlando,” the source said, referring to her ex-fiancé Orlando Bloom.

Previously, it was established that the romance has progressed quickly. “This relationship is already fairly serious and definitely moving in that direction,” an insider told the outlet earlier.

A separate Canadian political source also shared, “They are very much a couple and have been seeing each other as often as possible."

