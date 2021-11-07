 
Sunday Nov 07 2021
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle jeopardizing Prince Charles’ downsizing plans

Web Desk

Sunday Nov 07, 2021

Experts fear Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s decision to move away from the monarchy has completely ‘jeopardized’ Prince Charles’ plans for a downsized monarchy.

Royal expert Ed Owens made this claim during an appearance on the Mail’s Palace Confidential podcast.

There he claimed, “He would rather it had revolved around that core set of royals; originally his two trusty lieutenants William and Harry.”

He even admitted, “Unfortunately, since Harry and Meghan’s departure, it has kind of thrown that plan into jeopardy."

“There will be a re-thinking. We’ve seen this with the Wessexes, for example, they’ve been drafted in to undertake new royal duties.”

Before concluding Mr Owens added, But you have to think, the future of the monarchy needs people to be doing things, to be engaging with communities. So they are going to have to call on other people.”

