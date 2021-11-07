 
Sunday Nov 07 2021
'Tip Tip Barsa Pani': Fans are convinced Raveena Tandon's original song better than 'Sooryavanshi' remake

Sunday Nov 07, 2021

Fans are convinced Raveena Tandon's original song better than 'Sooryavanshi' remake

Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif reunite on the big screen in their new film Sooryavanshi after ten years. The much-anticipated remake of the song 'Tip Tip Barsa Pani' was released shortly after the film, and netizens began comparing it to the original version and praised Raveena Tandon for her performance.

The film had a fantastic response at the box office over Rs.26.50 crore on its first day on Saturday. The makers of Sooryavanshi astonished fans with the song. The duo is seen in the footage lighting fire to the screen. The Kamli girl is also imitating a few of the original song's dance moves.

The song received mixed reviews from netizens, who praised Katrina's dance skills. On the other side fans appreciated Raveena, as well as one of the fans who tweeted “Original Tip Tip Barsa Pani is something else”. The tweet is liked by the actress herself.

Udit Narayan and Alka Yagnik have recreated the new song, which has been remixed by Tanishk Bagchi.

