 
entertainment
Sunday Nov 07 2021
By
Web Desk

Kylie Jenner clarifies on Travis Scott’s Astroworld concert incident

By
Web Desk

Sunday Nov 07, 2021

Kylie Jenner clarifies on Travis Scott’s Astroworld concert incident
Kylie Jenner clarifies on Travis Scott’s Astroworld concert incident

US reality TV star Kylie Jenner has clarified on her partner Travis Scott’s Astroworld music festival incident, saying ‘we weren’t aware of any fatalities until the news came out after the show.”

Kylie further said she and her beau are ‘broken’ and ‘devastated’ over the tragedy.

A crush caused by a crowd surge killed at least eight people and wounded several others at Travis Scott´s Astroworld music festival, authorities said.

Kylie, who is expecting her second baby with Travis, issued a statement over the incident on Sunday, saying “Travis and I are broken and devastated."

"My thoughts and prayers are with all who lost their lives, were injured or affected in anyway by yesterday’s events. And also for Travis, who I know cares deeply for his fans and the Houston community.”

"I want to make it clear we weren’t aware of any fatalities until the news came out after the show and in no world would have continued filming or performing."

“I am sending my deepest condolences to all the families during this difficult time and will be praying for the healing of everyone who has been impacted.”

Kylie Jenner clarifies on Travis Scott’s Astroworld concert incident

Kylie attended the concert with her sister Kendall along with three-year-old daughter Stormi.

More From Entertainment:

Watch: Star-struck Cardi B ‘felt like a teen’ meeting Robert Pattinson

Watch: Star-struck Cardi B ‘felt like a teen’ meeting Robert Pattinson
Jemima Khan exits ‘The Crown’ over ‘disrespectful’ portrayal of Princess Diana

Jemima Khan exits ‘The Crown’ over ‘disrespectful’ portrayal of Princess Diana
Astroworld security personnel pricked in neck amid Travis Scott’s mid-show chaos

Astroworld security personnel pricked in neck amid Travis Scott’s mid-show chaos
Paul McCartney regrets not telling John Lennon he loved him

Paul McCartney regrets not telling John Lennon he loved him
Angelina Jolie looks stunning during a grocery run with Vivienne

Angelina Jolie looks stunning during a grocery run with Vivienne
Bella Hadid and Zayn Malik's ties are 'deeply strained'

Bella Hadid and Zayn Malik's ties are 'deeply strained'

Katie Price thanks fiancé Carl Woods for his support in ‘most critical’ times

Katie Price thanks fiancé Carl Woods for his support in ‘most critical’ times
Sofia Richie teases her ex Scott Disick with romantic birthday post for beau

Sofia Richie teases her ex Scott Disick with romantic birthday post for beau
Thousands gather to pay tribute to late star Mendonca in Brazil

Thousands gather to pay tribute to late star Mendonca in Brazil

Founder member of reggae pop giants UB40 Astro dies after illness

Founder member of reggae pop giants UB40 Astro dies after illness
Security drugged, 10-year-old hospitalized at Travis Scott's Astroworld: report

Security drugged, 10-year-old hospitalized at Travis Scott's Astroworld: report
Insiders reveal what Prince Harry is including in new memoir: report

Insiders reveal what Prince Harry is including in new memoir: report

Latest

view all