Sunday Nov 07 2021
'Sooryavanshi' faces backlash in India's Punjab, screening halted by Farmers

Sunday Nov 07, 2021

'Sooryavanshi' faces backlash in India's Punjab, screening halted by Farmers

Sooryavanshi will not be screened in Punjab, at least for a while, as farmers slammed film’s actor Akshay Kumar for not showing his support for the central farm laws protest.

A farmer’s clan on Saturday turned towards five local cinemas in Hoshiarpur to terminate the film’s screening.

The demonstrators pressurised cinema owners to not let the film do business in the region.

While some of the protestors harmed posters of the action-packed film, others staged a protest outside theatres.

Activists of the farmers’ union, joined by the outfit’s district president Swaran Dhugga, also marched along the roads to theatres, condemning the movie's screening.

The protestors also threatened that they will not let the film’s screening resume until the three agriculture bills are repealed.

Scores of farmers are protesting at Delhi borders since November 2020 against the laws. 

The farmers claim that the three laws will leave no option for them but to be at mercy of corporate. 

