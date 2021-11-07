Khushi Kapoor throws birthday party at Janhvi Kapoor’s new house

Khushi Kapoor threw a party on her 21st birthday at Jahnvi Kapoor’s new opulent house accompanied by her family and loved ones.

Jhanvi Kapoor, the eldest daughter of late actress Sridevi, has purchased a new home and plans to relocate to 'Mumbai' with her family shortly, sources told E-Times. She will be joined by her father Bony Kapoor and sister Khushi Kapoor, who will make her Bollywood debut soon.

While the house is still being built, the 'Kapoor family' has already made headlines by throwing a rooftop birthday celebration for Khushi Kapoor. For her private celebration, Khushi invited a few of her close friends and industry luminaries.

Bhumi Padenkar, Suniel Shetty's son Ahan Shetty, his girlfriend Tania Shroff, Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah Kashyap, Varun Dhawan's niece Anjini, and others were among the guests in Janhvi's new home for the event.

According to several reports, Janhvi's new home is worth 39 crores and stretched across three stories with a 3456 square foot area and a big rooftop. The actress spent Rs 78 lakhs on stamping duty alone for the building in Juhu, Mumbai, and the agreement was finalized on December 7 of last year.