Sunday Nov 07 2021
Kim Kardashian warned over Pete Davidson's 'heart breaker' status

Sunday Nov 07, 2021

As Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson alleged romance brews, it is said that the former is being aware about how she is taking things with the latter.

According to US Weekly, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is being advised by her friends and family to keep her feeling at fay due to Pete’s "heart breaker reputation".

"People are happy for Kim, but at the same time they’re urging her not to get too carried away or ahead of herself. Pete has this heart breaker reputation for a reason, and while his intentions might be honorable, there’s a slight fear that Kim could be setting herself up for a vulnerable situation."

The duo first stirred up romance rumours when they were spotted holding hands at a theme park. 

Previously they shared on-screen PDA moment for their Saturday Night Live skit. 

