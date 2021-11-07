 
entertainment
Sunday Nov 07 2021
By
Web Desk

Pics: Miley Cyrus looks vibrant in all floral outfit at LACMA Art Gala

By
Web Desk

Sunday Nov 07, 2021

Miley Cyrus looks vibrant in all floral outfit at LACMA Art Gala
Miley Cyrus looks vibrant in all floral outfit at LACMA Art Gala

Miley Cyrus stole the spotlight as she graced LACMA Art and Film Gala in Los Angele, California, dressed up in a floral printed Gucci and Balenciaga suit.

The American singer picked an outfit from the brand’s Aria collection, featuring a plain white turtleneck under a vibrant printed blazer.

The Hannah Montana alum stunned in skin-tight matching patterned pants and seamless boots.

Going all the way for the bright theme, Cyrus was also spotted carrying a tiny handbag, featuring same floral prints.

Miley Cyrus graced LACMA film gala Photo Credits: Miley Cyrus/Instagram
Miley Cyrus graced LACMA film gala Photo Credits: Miley Cyrus/Instagram

The Wrecking Ball songster decided to live up the look with bold eye make-up, flaunting blue eye shadow, contrasting with her neon-coloured lipstick.

Her blonde bleached hairs were styled in loose waves as she parted them down from the middle.

Miley Cyrus spotted in bold and neon makeover Photo Credits: Miley Cyrus/Instagram
Miley Cyrus spotted in bold and neon makeover Photo Credits: Miley Cyrus/Instagram

The annual event is held in autumn to acknowledge the prominent names in the fashion, art, film and related industries.

The Gala, aiming to benefit the museum’s film programs, was co-chaired by Titanic star, Leonardo Di Caprio. 

More From Entertainment:

Youngest victim of Travis Scott's Astroworld identified to be 14-year-old

Youngest victim of Travis Scott's Astroworld identified to be 14-year-old
Camilla couldn't 'stop talking' about Joe Biden's 'loud' fart

Camilla couldn't 'stop talking' about Joe Biden's 'loud' fart

Kate Middleton and Prince William split over trifle during their early romance

Kate Middleton and Prince William split over trifle during their early romance
Perrie Edwards marks 5th anniversary with 'baby daddy' Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Perrie Edwards marks 5th anniversary with 'baby daddy' Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
Astroworld Performer SZA expresses grief over 8 deaths: ‘I’m Speechless’

Astroworld Performer SZA expresses grief over 8 deaths: ‘I’m Speechless’

Changing guard at Buckingham Palace: Queen Elizabeth steps back from public engagements

Changing guard at Buckingham Palace: Queen Elizabeth steps back from public engagements
Katrina Kaif stuns Akshay Kumar and host Kapil Sharma with her unexpected gesture

Katrina Kaif stuns Akshay Kumar and host Kapil Sharma with her unexpected gesture
Are Eminem and Slipknot preparing a diss track against MGK?

Are Eminem and Slipknot preparing a diss track against MGK?
Kim Kardashian encouraged by friends, family to 'go for' Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian encouraged by friends, family to 'go for' Pete Davidson

Hailey Bieber, Billie Eilish, Miley Cyrus give fans major style envy in stunning outfits at LACMA gala 2021

Hailey Bieber, Billie Eilish, Miley Cyrus give fans major style envy in stunning outfits at LACMA gala 2021
Kim Kardashian warned over Pete Davidson's 'heart breaker' status

Kim Kardashian warned over Pete Davidson's 'heart breaker' status
Victoria Beckham makes fun of her husband David Beckham as he runs away from fireworks

Victoria Beckham makes fun of her husband David Beckham as he runs away from fireworks

Latest

view all