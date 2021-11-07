Pics: Miley Cyrus looks vibrant in all floral outfit at LACMA Art Gala

Miley Cyrus looks vibrant in all floral outfit at LACMA Art Gala

Miley Cyrus stole the spotlight as she graced LACMA Art and Film Gala in Los Angele, California, dressed up in a floral printed Gucci and Balenciaga suit.

The American singer picked an outfit from the brand’s Aria collection, featuring a plain white turtleneck under a vibrant printed blazer.

The Hannah Montana alum stunned in skin-tight matching patterned pants and seamless boots.

Going all the way for the bright theme, Cyrus was also spotted carrying a tiny handbag, featuring same floral prints.

Miley Cyrus graced LACMA film gala Photo Credits: Miley Cyrus/Instagram

The Wrecking Ball songster decided to live up the look with bold eye make-up, flaunting blue eye shadow, contrasting with her neon-coloured lipstick.

Her blonde bleached hairs were styled in loose waves as she parted them down from the middle.

Miley Cyrus spotted in bold and neon makeover Photo Credits: Miley Cyrus/Instagram

The annual event is held in autumn to acknowledge the prominent names in the fashion, art, film and related industries.

The Gala, aiming to benefit the museum’s film programs, was co-chaired by Titanic star, Leonardo Di Caprio.