Astroworld Performer SZA expresses grief over 8 deaths: ‘I’m Speechless’

Astroworld performer, SZA and others mourned the loss of eight lives at the annual music festival.

The Broken Clocks singer on Saturday shared condolences with bereaved families, revealing that she was ‘still in shock’ to hear about the fatalities.

Taking to Twitter, she wrote, "Speechless about last night I'm actually in shock n don't even know what to say.

"Just praying for everyone in Houston especially the families of those that lost their lives," read the tweet.

Meanhwile, Don Toliver , a native rapper who alos graced the event’s stage, opened up on his Instagram story, "Praying for all those we lost and their loved ones. Houston 4ever."

Master P, another performer at the music festival, expressed grief.

He said, "I performed early in the day at AstroWorld but I was supposed to perform at night because I had a show in Baltimore.”

"I heard what happened at the show, My condolences go out to the people who lost their lives. Man, this was supposed to be a historical event," he added.

Sharing a clip of the concert, he continued, "Life is too short, tell your loved ones you love them when you walk out the door because you never know."





