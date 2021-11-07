Virender Sehwag reacts to 'end' of India’s campaign at T20 World Cup

Twitter

India's struggle to stay in the T20 World Cup came to an end after Afghanistan's defeat against New Zealand at the Abu Dhabi cricket stadium on Sunday.



Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag reacted to India's return home with a hilarious meme.

India have been a disappointment to Indian cricket fans, as well as the senior and former Indian cricketers.

India depended on Afghanistan for to make their way to the semi finals but the Black Caps shattered the dreams of many including the Indian squad as the team beat Afghanistan by eight wickets on Sunday.

The Kiwis thus became the remaining semi-finalist to qualify from Group 2 after Pakistan.





