 
sports
Sunday Nov 07 2021
By
Web Desk

Virender Sehwag reacts to 'end' of India’s campaign at T20 World Cup

By
Web Desk

Sunday Nov 07, 2021

Twitter
Twitter

India's struggle to stay in the T20 World Cup came to an end after Afghanistan's defeat against New Zealand at the Abu Dhabi cricket stadium on Sunday.

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag reacted to India's return home with a hilarious meme.

India have been a disappointment to Indian cricket fans, as well as the senior and former Indian cricketers.

India depended on Afghanistan for to make their way to the semi finals but the Black Caps shattered the dreams of many including the Indian squad as the team beat Afghanistan by eight wickets on Sunday.

The Kiwis thus became the remaining semi-finalist to qualify from Group 2 after Pakistan.


More From Sports:

T20 World Cup: Scotland draw first flood against Pakistan as Rizwan sent back to pavilion

T20 World Cup: Scotland draw first flood against Pakistan as Rizwan sent back to pavilion
New Zealand vs Afghanistan: Pakistani Twitter flooded with memes after India's elimination

New Zealand vs Afghanistan: Pakistani Twitter flooded with memes after India's elimination
T20 World Cup: India crash out of tournament as New Zealand defeat Afghanistan by 8 wickets

T20 World Cup: India crash out of tournament as New Zealand defeat Afghanistan by 8 wickets
Pakistan vs Scotland: Green shirts eye fifth straight win against Scots today

Pakistan vs Scotland: Green shirts eye fifth straight win against Scots today
Pakistan vs Scotland T20 World Cup match time

Pakistan vs Scotland T20 World Cup match time
T20 World Cup: Which team will Pakistan play in semi final?

T20 World Cup: Which team will Pakistan play in semi final?
Watch: Sania Mirza shares glimpse into challenges of motherhood

Watch: Sania Mirza shares glimpse into challenges of motherhood
Here's a list of teams for the Super 12 qualifiers for the T20 World Cup 2022

Here's a list of teams for the Super 12 qualifiers for the T20 World Cup 2022
'I want to play another World Cup, but they won't let me,' Chris Gayle says

'I want to play another World Cup, but they won't let me,' Chris Gayle says

T20 World Cup: England through to semi-finals

T20 World Cup: England through to semi-finals
T20 World Cup: Indian fans pray for Afghanistan's victory to keep India in the game

T20 World Cup: Indian fans pray for Afghanistan's victory to keep India in the game
Pakistan's Anwar Ali retires from first-class cricket to focus on white-ball cricket

Pakistan's Anwar Ali retires from first-class cricket to focus on white-ball cricket

Latest

view all