Chris Gayle thanks Shahid Afridi for congratulating him on a 'wonderful' career

Chris Gayle (L) and Shahid Afridi (R)/ Photo: ICC/Twitter

Afridi terms Gayle "one of the greatest T20I players".

Gayle takes to Twitter to thank Afridi for his greetings.

West Indies superstar effectively called time on his international career on Saturday.

Former T20I cricketer Chris Gayle thanked former Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi for congratulating him on a "wonderful" career.

West Indies superstar Chris Gayle had effectively called time on his international career on Saturday when he admitted: "I'd love to play one more World Cup. But I don't think they will allow me."

Following Gayle's announcement, Afridi congratulated the West Indies star cricketer for a "wonderful" career.

The star batsman termed Gayle "one of the greatest T20I players".

"You inspired a new generation of players all around the world, go well Universe Boss," he said.



Today, the West Indies star cricketer took to Twitter to thank Afridi for his greetings.

"Thanks @SAfridiOfficial Boom-Boom," he wrote.

