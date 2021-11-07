 
Chris Gayle thanks Shahid Afridi for congratulating him on a 'wonderful' career

Chris Gayle (L) and Shahid Afridi (R)/ Photo: ICC/Twitter
  • Afridi terms Gayle "one of the greatest T20I players".
  • Gayle takes to Twitter to thank Afridi for his greetings.
  • West Indies superstar effectively called time on his international career on Saturday.

Former T20I cricketer Chris Gayle thanked former Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi for congratulating him on a "wonderful" career.

West Indies superstar Chris Gayle had effectively called time on his international career on Saturday when he admitted: "I'd love to play one more World Cup. But I don't think they will allow me."

Following Gayle's announcement, Afridi congratulated the West Indies star cricketer for a "wonderful" career.

The star batsman termed Gayle "one of the greatest T20I players".

"You inspired a new generation of players all around the world, go well Universe Boss," he said.

Today, the West Indies star cricketer took to Twitter to thank Afridi for his greetings.

"Thanks @SAfridiOfficial Boom-Boom," he wrote.

