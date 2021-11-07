Chris Gayle thanks Shahid Afridi for congratulating him on a 'wonderful' career

Sunday Nov 07, 2021
Former T20I cricketer Chris Gayle thanked former Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi for congratulating him on a "wonderful" career.
West Indies superstar Chris Gayle had effectively called time on his international career on Saturday when he admitted: "I'd love to play one more World Cup. But I don't think they will allow me."
Following Gayle's announcement, Afridi congratulated the West Indies star cricketer for a "wonderful" career.
The star batsman termed Gayle "one of the greatest T20I players".
"You inspired a new generation of players all around the world, go well Universe Boss," he said.
Today, the West Indies star cricketer took to Twitter to thank Afridi for his greetings.
"Thanks @SAfridiOfficial Boom-Boom," he wrote.