Monday Nov 08 2021
Reuters

UB40 founding member Astro dies after short illness

Reuters

Monday Nov 08, 2021

One of the founding members of British reggae band UB40, Terence Wilson, has died after a short illness, his band has announced.

Wilson, known by his stage name Astro, left the band in 2013 to perform with breakaway group “UB40 featuring Ali Campbell and Astro."

“We are absolutely devastated and completely heartbroken to have to tell you that our beloved Astro has today passed away after a very short illness.

The world will never be the same without him,” the group said in a statement on Twitter late on Saturday.

