Princess Diana never wanted to quit marriage with Prince Charles, says royal expert

A royal expert has claimed that Princess Diana never wanted to call off her marriage to Prince Charles in a recent interview on Tuesday.

Talking to US Weekly, royal expert Emma Cooper revealed, "I don't think Diana ever really wanted to truly give up it was the queen in the end [that] said, 'You're separated. You need to get divorced".

This came into the spotlight after Cooper's extensive research on the late princess' relationship with Charles, 72, while working for the six-part CNN original docuseries Diana.

She further revealed that on the day divorce papers came through, "she told [royal correspondent Jennie Bond] that the one thing she wanted to do was just pick up the phone and speak to Charles." Cooper told the outlet.

The former royal couple Diana and Charles tied the knot in 1981 and they soon welcomed their two sons, Prince William and Prince Harry respectively. However, their marriage broke down and finalized their divorce in 1996.

The Prince of Wales went on to marry his ex Camilla Parker Bowles in 2005.