Charlie Puth remembers 'exciting' school memory

Charlie Puth gets honest about his favourite memory

Charlie Puth, a well-known singer, has a certain creative process to produce music, which interestingly also connects to his back-to-school shopping.



It's nonetheless a typical errand for many, but for the See You Again singer, it stirred nostalgia.

“Back-to-school shopping is one of my favorite [memories],” he said, adding, "the smell of fall, crisp apples, and pumpkins in the air. It’s exciting."

This sensory experience, the Grammy-winning singer pointed out, is an add-on to his creative process in music as well as an inspiration from his real life. "I still get a thrill off of that. I’ll go into a Staples, and I’ll, like, smell the paper.”

In an interview with Us Weekly, he said he is working on an upcoming album, which he teased, “What I have coming is probably my most important body of work, and I’m very excited about it.”

Moreover, the Light Switch singer touched upon his songwriting habits, "If I don’t like something, I’m gonna scratch it out in red. But if something’s urgent, I’ll also write it in red."

“I find that when I write lyrics in my own handwriting, things seem to flow better. When I’m just typing something out, it doesn’t feel like there’s as much personality to it," he continued.

Elsewhere in the interview, Charlie reflected on the recent many personal changes, which, in turn, “are inspiring him," he shared.

“There’s been a lot of changes in my life, and I’ve always wanted to be in a situation where I can apply music notes to those real-life situations."

"And I feel like I’m doing that a lot lately," the Attention hitmaker noted. "Things are in more color. Things are brighter in my life.”

It's unclear when Charlie's forthcoming album will be out, but it will be a follow-up to the 2022 self-titled album.