'Harry Potter' star sounds off on his old military movie

Jason Isaacs blasts 'The Patriot' historical accuracy

Jason Isaacs, best known for playing Lucius Malfoy in the Harry Potter franchise, has a seemingly strong view on his film The Patriot.



He played Colonel William Tavington in the 2000 military movie. But in his opinion, historically wise, it was "bull****."

The 62-year-old joked that the fantasy franchise is more "historically accurate" than the Roland Emmerich-helmed flick.

"I must tell people that Harry Potter is slightly more historically accurate than The Patriot," he told EW.

"And any history teacher who's showing it to their kids, they better tell them how much ****** it is. It's made up."

Though The Patriot is based on fiction, Jason said, "It's an amazing movie, and it moves a lot of people. But no one should be thinking it's history."

But there is another film, the actor said, that is closer to historical accuracy, The Death of Stalin.

In this 2017 political satire black comedy, he portrayed Georgy Zhukov, the USSR's ex-defense minister.

"There's a lot of people who didn't watch Death of Stalin because they thought it was a serious film about the death of Stalin, not a genius piece of political satire from the creator of Veep," he told the outlet.

"And so anyone's that not watched that and wants to watch one of the funniest films they've ever seen in their life, they should watch it, and know that it's all true," Jason concluded.