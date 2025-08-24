Sarah Jessica Parker and Carrie Bradshaw have THIS in common

Sarah Jessica Parker reveals ONE thing she has in common with Carrie Bradshaw

Sarah Jessica Parker and Carrie Bradshaw are separated by a "very clear line" by the actress, but there’s one thing that they have in common: a parsley aversion.

During a recent Q&A with Evan Katz Ross, hosted by Threads, Sarah, who has played the character in Sex and the City, the films in the franchise, and the sequel show And Just Like That…, shared how the aversion was written into her character.

"It must've been just being around the writers and then hearing me say to a server, 'Hey, so parsley, all other herbs are fine. It's just parsley,' " she joked.

"But that's very specific," she remarked, "and I think I always felt like there was a very clear line actually between myself and Carrie — but that was one that was strikingly familiar."

While talking about eating on camera, she revealed that she always ate any food put in front of her and so did her costar Cynthia Nixon.

"[Costar] Cynthia [Nixon] and I made it our business to eat every single thing that was put in front us. We ate everything, and we'd be shooting those coffee shop scenes in the original show for hours and hours," Sarah said.

"And then they'd break us for lunch, and the props team would come and start clearing it away, and they would refresh it after lunch," she continued. "And no matter where we were in the meal, we're always like, 'No, no, no, no, no, we'll take it with us.' "

"Free food!" she joked.

And Just Like That… has to an an end with its third season.