Seth Rogen reveals weird demand by fans instead of selfies and autographs

Seth Rogen’s fans ask him for something other than selfies and autographs

Rogen and Ben Stiller did a live taping of Josh Horowitz's Happy Sad Confused podcast at the Fine Arts Theatre in Beverly Hill and talked about their shows, The Studio and Severance.

When asked what line their fans shout when they see them, Rogen revealed that his fans don’t shout lines, but instead ask to smoke with him.

"People just wanna smoke weed with me," he revealed with chuckle. He went on to reveal that sometimes he obliges the request.

"If it seems like it'll really be special for the person, sometimes I will," he said.

He added, "I've had moments where I'm like, 'This is a big moment for this person. Least I could do is take a couple hits with them.'"

In contrast, Ben’s fans just ask him to do a Blue Steel look from Zoolander, and he doesn’t mind the request either.

"I'm pretty easy on Blue Steel," Stiller said.

"If somebody, like, says, 'Hey, do a picture, do a Blue Steel,' I will," he shared.

Both Ben Stiller and Seth Rogen are enjoying the success of their shows The Studio and Severance, respectively. Both shows are praised by critics and have bagged multiple Emmy nods this year.