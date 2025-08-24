 
Geo News

Seth Rogen reveals weird demand by fans instead of selfies and autographs

Seth Rogen agrees to his fans' weird request sometimes

Geo tv Royal Celebrity Geo.tv
|

August 24, 2025

Seth Rogen’s fans ask him for something other than selfies and autographs
Seth Rogen’s fans ask him for something other than selfies and autographs

Seth Rogen’s fans don't ask for photos or autographs, but ask to smoke weed with him!

Rogen and Ben Stiller did a live taping of Josh Horowitz's Happy Sad Confused podcast at the Fine Arts Theatre in Beverly Hill and talked about their shows, The Studio and Severance.

When asked what line their fans shout when they see them, Rogen revealed that his fans don’t shout lines, but instead ask to smoke with him.

"People just wanna smoke weed with me," he revealed with chuckle. He went on to reveal that sometimes he obliges the request.

"If it seems like it'll really be special for the person, sometimes I will," he said.

He added, "I've had moments where I'm like, 'This is a big moment for this person. Least I could do is take a couple hits with them.'"

In contrast, Ben’s fans just ask him to do a Blue Steel look from Zoolander, and he doesn’t mind the request either.

"I'm pretty easy on Blue Steel," Stiller said.

"If somebody, like, says, 'Hey, do a picture, do a Blue Steel,' I will," he shared.

Both Ben Stiller and Seth Rogen are enjoying the success of their shows The Studio and Severance, respectively. Both shows are praised by critics and have bagged multiple Emmy nods this year.

Adam DeVine reveals the sacrifice he made for 'Pitch Perfect' audition
Adam DeVine reveals the sacrifice he made for 'Pitch Perfect' audition
'My Life with the Walter Boys' star Noah LaLonde did THIS before he became an actor
'My Life with the Walter Boys' star Noah LaLonde did THIS before he became an actor
Ron Howard reveals story behind the 'Eden idea'
Ron Howard reveals story behind the 'Eden idea'
Noah Cyrus reveals how dad Billy Ray helped her step out of sister Miley's shadow video
Noah Cyrus reveals how dad Billy Ray helped her step out of sister Miley's shadow
Helen Mirren's father went to extreme lengths after relocating to England?
Helen Mirren's father went to extreme lengths after relocating to England?
Tony Hale on love for Forky in 'Toy Story 4'
Tony Hale on love for Forky in 'Toy Story 4'
'Eden' director Ron Howard reflects on 'big risk' in movie
'Eden' director Ron Howard reflects on 'big risk' in movie
'Stubborn' Hulk Hogan pleaded with daughter Brooke on his deathbed for THIS
'Stubborn' Hulk Hogan pleaded with daughter Brooke on his deathbed for THIS