Noah Cyrus reveals how dad Billy Ray helped her step out of sister Miley's shadow

Noah Cyrus reflects on finding her own identity after sister Miley's success

Noah Cyrus is reflecting on paving her own path in music and stepping out of the shadow of her sister Miley and her dad Billy Ray Cyrus.

"It was hard for me as a kid to trust in myself and my own identity and feel like that was enough," Cyrus told People, “but it is something that I think you just grow out of, and you grow with confidence. [Self-doubt] was something that I felt was put on me, that I then adopted and put on myself."

The singer, 25, who has released a new album, I Want My Loved Ones to Go with Me, also shared words of wisdom her dad shared with her regarding her career.

The Achy Breaky Heart hitmaker told her "to be the outlaw, whatever that means to you, whether it's thinking there's no box and not making the music that people expect you to make and making the decisions that people say are right," Noah shared, "or just living by your own rules like Waylon [Jennings] and Johnny [Cash].”

The July singer has battled depression, anxiety, and a Xanax addiction.

"A lot of my career has been the journey of finding myself again," she reflected.

"Now I know my sense of self, and I know what I want to write about and who I want to connect to. I'm at a place in my life where I don't think that people really know this part of who I am, because there have been so many different variations of myself ’cause I was just growing up, and I was changing," Noah said.

"But I made it out on a really positive side of, I think, a really dark time that I was going through," she said.

Noah released her EP The End of Everything in 2020 and her debut album The Hardest Part in 2022.