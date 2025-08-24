 
Henry Winkler calls pal Ron Howard 'limitless' after his Emmy nod

Henry Winkler reveals what he did after hearing about long-time friend Ron Howard's Emmy nomination

August 24, 2025

Henry Winkler is elated after hearing about his friend Ron Howard securing an Emmy nomination.

In a talk with PEOPLE magazine at the 27th Television Academy Hall of Fame Ceremony in Los Angeles on Saturday, August 16, the 79-year-old American actor and film producer opened up about his candid reaction after he learnt Howard had been nominated for an Emmy award for the first time due to his acting prowess in The Studio.

Winkler, who shared the screen with the 71-year-old filmmaker and actor in Happy Days, revealed, "I called him immediately. He was so excited. He is limitless."

The Primetime Emmy winner went on to note that Howard conversed with him ahead of filming his scenes for Apple TV+'s satirical comedy take at Hollywood.

"He loved it. He said to me, 'I'm doing it and I'm going full-tilt,'" Winkler remembered.

Moving forward, the reporter asked what he will do if he is asked to make a cameo in The Studio, to which the Barry star responded, "I would do it immediately," and called the series "a great show."

It is pertinent to mention that Winkler and Howard's friendship is more than 5 decades old.

