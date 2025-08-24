Adam DeVine reveals the sacrifice he made for 'Pitch Perfect' audition

Adam DeVine drops bombshell about his 'Pitch Perfect' audition

Adam DeVine recently opened up about his hesitance for the Pitch Perfect audition.

Voicing his thoughts on Mohr Stories, the American comedian and actor admitted he was nonchalant about his Pitch Perfect audition and shed light on why he did not take the project seriously.

DeVine first thought the project was a baseball movie because he did not even skim through the script since his focus was entirely on Workaholics when he was offered the project.

"I did not prepare for that audition. I did not want to go on it. It was a thing that my agents made me do. And Workaholics, we were in the midst of shooting the second season and I was like all in,” he quipped, referring to Workaholics, which started in 2011 and ended in 2017.

The Modern Family star noted the popularity of adult television sitcom was increasing and to ensure the sophomore season went forward with the same momentum, he showed a flippant attitude for Pitch Perfect.

However, DeVine’s agent became successful in making readjustments in his Workaholics shooting schedule to make him appear in the Pitch Perfect audition during lunch break, even though he expressed glaring apathy.

"I'm like, 'Fine. F****. So, I'm going to miss lunch now?'" the Game Over, Man actor stated.

He learnt it was a musical film after reaching the audition centre, where other candidates were engrossed in practising songs, which made him believe he “blew it” even prior to trying it out. Albeit, DeVine went to audition by swiftly memorising the lines.

"The scenes went great and they're like, 'What song did you prepare?' And I'm like, 'I didn't prepare a song,’” The Intern alum shared.

It is pertinent to mention that Adam DeVine eventually ended up playing the role of Bumper in the 2012 film Pitch Perfect and his character’s own spinoff, Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin, in 2022.