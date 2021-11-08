 
Monday Nov 08 2021
Katie Price enjoys weekend with future in-laws

Monday Nov 08, 2021

Former glamour model Katie Price enjoyed weekend with future in-laws as she grabbed a lunch with fiancé Carl Woods’ parents.

The 43-year-old star turned to Instagram and shared the adorable photo with Carl’s family as they enjoyed Sunday afternoon together.

She posted the sweet photo with caption “Had a nice roast with the in-laws” followed by a heart emoji.

Carl also took to the Facebook-owned app and shared the same picture with caption “Family Sunday Roast.”

Earlier, Katie penned down a sweet note for her family and team.

She said “My family, my team and the people that will always have my back no matter what. I love you all so much! Thank you for always putting me in my place, and telling it to me straight! I truly appreciate everything you do for me.”

