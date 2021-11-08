 
Showbiz
Monday Nov 08 2021
By
Web Desk

Shah Rukh Khan hides from paps under umbrella, video goes viral

By
Web Desk

Monday Nov 08, 2021

Khan has kept a notably low profile since his son Aryan Khan was detained by the NCB in October.
Khan has kept a notably low profile since his son Aryan Khan was detained by the NCB in October.

Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan was spotted hiding from paparazzi under a black umbrella and a video of the incident has since gone viral, reported DNA.

According to reports, the Raees star arrived in Mumbai from Delhi on Sunday, November 7, and was seen outside the private Kalina airport with a large black umbrella shielding him from paps.

Khan was accompanied by his bodyguard who stood near his car, while another unknown man escorted him under the umbrella.

Watch: 

Khan has kept a notably low profile since his 23-year-old son, Aryan Khan, was detained in a drugs case by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) last month. 

Junior Khan spent more than 20 days in jail before being granted a conditional bail on October 30. 

More From Showbiz:

Kangana Ranaut, Adnan Sami awarded Padma Shri

Kangana Ranaut, Adnan Sami awarded Padma Shri
Aryan Khan skips NCB questioning due to Covid-19 symptoms

Aryan Khan skips NCB questioning due to Covid-19 symptoms
Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal's Roka ceremony held at Kabir Khan's house on Diwali: report

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal's Roka ceremony held at Kabir Khan's house on Diwali: report
‘Ertugrul’ star Celal AL wins award at PISA 2021

‘Ertugrul’ star Celal AL wins award at PISA 2021
Anil Kapoor reminisces fond memories with daughters Rhea, Sonam Kapoor: See post

Anil Kapoor reminisces fond memories with daughters Rhea, Sonam Kapoor: See post
Katrina Kaif shares behind-the-scene video of 'Tip Tip Barsa'

Katrina Kaif shares behind-the-scene video of 'Tip Tip Barsa'
Khushi Kapoor throws birthday party at Janhvi Kapoor’s new house

Khushi Kapoor throws birthday party at Janhvi Kapoor’s new house
‘Sooryavanshi’ faces backlash in India's Punjab, screening halted by Farmers

‘Sooryavanshi’ faces backlash in India's Punjab, screening halted by Farmers

Katrina Kaif makes big claims about ‘Tip Tip Barsa Pani’ song

Katrina Kaif makes big claims about ‘Tip Tip Barsa Pani’ song
Mahesh Manjrekar advises Shah Rukh Khan to break his 'lover boy' image in acting

Mahesh Manjrekar advises Shah Rukh Khan to break his 'lover boy' image in acting
Aryan Khan was framed in pre-planned drug raid, witness reveals

Aryan Khan was framed in pre-planned drug raid, witness reveals
‘Tip Tip Barsa Pani’: Fans are convinced Raveena Tandon's original song better than 'Sooryavanshi' remake

‘Tip Tip Barsa Pani’: Fans are convinced Raveena Tandon's original song better than 'Sooryavanshi' remake

Latest

view all