Shah Rukh Khan hides from paps under umbrella, video goes viral

Khan has kept a notably low profile since his son Aryan Khan was detained by the NCB in October.

Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan was spotted hiding from paparazzi under a black umbrella and a video of the incident has since gone viral, reported DNA.

According to reports, the Raees star arrived in Mumbai from Delhi on Sunday, November 7, and was seen outside the private Kalina airport with a large black umbrella shielding him from paps.

Khan was accompanied by his bodyguard who stood near his car, while another unknown man escorted him under the umbrella.

Watch:

Khan has kept a notably low profile since his 23-year-old son, Aryan Khan, was detained in a drugs case by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) last month.

Junior Khan spent more than 20 days in jail before being granted a conditional bail on October 30.