 
entertainment
Monday Nov 08 2021
By
Web Desk

Sarah Jessica Parker still keeps all Sex and the City character outfits

By
Web Desk

Monday Nov 08, 2021

Sarah Jessica Parker still keeps all Sex and the City character outfits

Sarah Jessica Parker has shared that her Sex and the City Carrie Bradshaw continues to live on.

The Golden Globe winner spoke to Vogue saying that she owns all of her character’s clothes which she has worn over the span of six seasons.

"I had all of the original stuff in my own storage. Furniture, clothes, everything, packed according to season and episode and scene," she said. 

"I kept every single solitary thing."

The HBO show premiered in 1998 and in the show Sarah played the role of the iconic sex columnist who had an obsession with designer shoes.

While Sarah shared that she owns every clothing article worn by her most beloved character, the show’s costume designer Patricia Field said that she recently donated the character’s memorable tulle skirt, which was worn on the opening credits, to a charity. 

More From Entertainment:

Harry Potter creators hint at 'filmed cast reunion’ for 20th anniversary

Harry Potter creators hint at 'filmed cast reunion’ for 20th anniversary

Kardashians sense another Kanye West meltdown over Kim-Pete romance

Kardashians sense another Kanye West meltdown over Kim-Pete romance

'Spider-Man: No Way Home' first official poster out

'Spider-Man: No Way Home' first official poster out
Katie Price enjoys weekend with future in-laws

Katie Price enjoys weekend with future in-laws
Hilaria Baldwin 'checking in on fans' after Alec Baldwin's shooting incident

Hilaria Baldwin 'checking in on fans' after Alec Baldwin's shooting incident

Ed Sheeran tops Billboard 200 fourth time with his new album ‘=’

Ed Sheeran tops Billboard 200 fourth time with his new album ‘=’
Princess Diana never wanted to quit marriage with Prince Charles, says royal expert

Princess Diana never wanted to quit marriage with Prince Charles, says royal expert
UB40 founding member Astro dies after short illness

UB40 founding member Astro dies after short illness
Kanye West makes his romance public with girlfriend Vinetria?

Kanye West makes his romance public with girlfriend Vinetria?
Angelina Jolie starrer ‘Eternals’ tops N.America box office despite mixed reviews

Angelina Jolie starrer ‘Eternals’ tops N.America box office despite mixed reviews
Travis Scott, Drake sued over deadly Astroworld concert crush

Travis Scott, Drake sued over deadly Astroworld concert crush
Ex ICU nurse slams management for lack of medics at Astroworld concert

Ex ICU nurse slams management for lack of medics at Astroworld concert

Latest

view all