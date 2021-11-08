 
Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker nuptials to be telecast on Hulu?

Fans would witness the entire ceremony on the small screen

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are all set to tie the knot in a fairytale wedding, due to be showcased to the world.

The loved-up couple will be walking down the aisle very soon because they 'don’t want' a 'long engagement' and are 'planning to exchange vows next year,' said an insider.

"Kourtney is already in ‘wedding planning mode,'" added the source.

Not just this, fans would actually witness the entire ceremony on the small screen.

“The cameras will be rolling for the Kardashians’ new Hulu series but certain aspects will be kept private,” teased the insider.

A camera crew could be seen in the background of photos and videos the day the Blink-182 drummer, 45, proposed to the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 42, on October 17, so it will be exciting to see their love story unfold from start to finish.

According to reports, the wedding ceremony will be televisied on the Kardashians reality TV series on Hulu.

