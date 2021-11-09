Ryan Reynolds sheds light on the ‘quiet terror’ of raising a son

Ryan Reynolds recently shed some light on his fears surrounding having a baby boy.

Reynolds got candid about it all during a candid conversation with Access.

There he spoke at length about his brand new movie Red Notice and even shed some light on his relationship with his kids.

"I would not have it any other way," he admitted to the outlet.

"I would not have it any other way. When we had our youngest, I was quietly terrified it was gonna be a boy because I didn't know, we didn't know.”

“I didn't know anything but girls. I grew up with boys and I was constantly being thrown through walls when there was a perfectly good door 5 feet away."

"But Dwayne and Gal and I, we talk a lot about that, and there is a sort of shared experience there that I think is worth noting. We love having our girls.”

Check it out below:



