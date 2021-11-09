Prince Charles felt infuriated with Princess Diana's mother’s ‘tactlessness’

The alleged infuriation Prince Charles felt with Princess Diana’s mother has been brought to light by experts.



Royal biographer Andrew Morton shed light made this revelation at the time.

He revealed that the princess herself spoke to him in 1991 and revealed, “Charles went to talk to my mother at Harry’s christening and said: ‘We were so disappointed — we thought it would be a girl’.”

After this, “Mummy snapped his head off, saying: ‘You should realise how lucky you are to have a child that’s normal’.”

“Ever since that day the shutters have come down — and that’s what he does when he gets somebody answering back at him.”