 
entertainment
Tuesday Nov 09 2021
Prince George, Charlotte and Louis inherit ‘loving’ habit from Princess Diana

Tuesday Nov 09, 2021

A habit Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis have inherited from Princess Diana was recently unearthed by sources.

Insiders unearthed this news during their interview with the Daily Star.

The insider started off by detailing how Princess Diana made sure to instil this habit into her children, Prince Harry and Prince William.

Thus, making sure that they would, in turn, pass it down to generations.

During the course of their interview, the source explained it all in detail and claimed, “[William and Kate] have developed this brilliant knack of letting as much as they can seem spontaneous and that’s how the children see it.”

“Table manners, thank you letters, little courtesies are being drilled into the children so they become automatic.”

