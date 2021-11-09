 
Kim Kardashian speaks out in support of Travis Scott after Astroworld tragedy

US reality TV star Kim Kardashian came out in support of musician Travis Scott following Astroworld tragedy, saying ‘(He) cares so much about his fans and is truly devastated.'

Taking to Instagram, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star said, “Absolutely heartbroken for the lives who were lost and anyone who was hurt at Astroworld.”

She continued, “Just like all of you, our family is in shock by the tragedy. We are keeping all of the victims, families and loved ones impacted in our prayers for healing.”

“As well as Travis (Scott) who we know cares so much about his fans and is truly devastated,” Kim concluded with folded hands and broken heart emojis.

Kim Kardashian speaks out in support of Travis Scott after Astroworld tragedy

A crush caused by a crowd surge killed at least eight people and wounded several others at Travis Scott´s Astroworld music festival, authorities said.

