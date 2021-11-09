 
Yasir Hussain turns poet for 'love' Iqra Aziz in PISA photos

Yasir Hussain is confessing his eternal love for wife Iqra Aziz with an adorable photo.

The Lahore Se Agey star turned to his Instagram on Monday to share a picture with wife Iqra from Dubai. 

In the artistic portrait, Iqra was seen wearing a flowing black eastern gown whereas Yasir donned a teal coat.

"Sari dunya ki mohabbat se kinara kar k Humny rakha hai Faqat khud ko tumhara kar k," lovingly captioned Yasir alongside the photo.

Yasir and Iqra were recently spotted in Dubai to attend PISA awards. The trip comes after Yasir's hosting gig in Turkey for IPPA.


