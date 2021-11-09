 
Kendall Jenner ‘truly broken’ over loss of eight lives in Astroworld tragedy

Kendall Jenner recently took to her Instagram account to mourn the loss of eight lives at Astroworld music festival.

The 26-year-old model extended her condolences to victims’ families and others affected by the horrors of Travis Scott starrer event.

“I’m truly broken for the families that have lost loved ones and my prayers go out to everyone involved,” her IG story read.

“Sending everyone who has been affected all of my love and wishing them strength during this incredibly devastating and sensitive time,” she added.

Jenner was also present at NRG Park, Houston along with her sister Kylie Jenner and three-year-old niece Stormi.

The venue packed with roughly 5000 concertgoers turned into a mass casualty site when crowd began to surge towards front of the stage, leaving more than 300 were injured.

