Tuesday Nov 09 2021
Tuesday Nov 09, 2021

Scott Disick, Travis Barker trying to be 'cordial' for Kourtney Kardashian

Scott Disick and Travis Barker are keeping up a friendly face for the sake of Kourtney Kardashian.

As per E!, Scott is painstakingly trying to brave through the news of ex-Kourtney's engagement with the Blink-182 drummer and is trying best to be 'cordial' with Travis.

"Scott knows he can't escape [Travis] and Kourtney and will have to deal with seeing them and being around them," says the insider.

"Scott was taking a break from seeing Kourtney and the family, but has signed on to their new show and had to be present."

Even though Scott attended Kris' birthday celebration per a work obligation, the source notes that "Scott and Travis are cordial."

"Travis always says hello to Scott and is very nice," adds the insider. "He doesn't want any bad blood with Scott."

