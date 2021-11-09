 
Pete Davidson makes surprise comment alluding to Kim Kardashian romance

Pete Davisdon left fans momentarily surprised after he made comments regarding his alleged relationship with Kim Kardashian.

The 27-year-old made an appearance on Saturday Night Live where host Seth Meyers began asking about fans’ most burning question whether his alleged romance with the Skims founder is true.

"I want to address something—I feel like I want to confirm if it's real or a rumor," Seth began.

"This is something you've been reading a lot about in the press." The host also told Pete, "We appreciate you doing it here."

Pete played along by sharing, "I've been wanting to talk about this because there's a lot of people I walk by, people are like whispering and making eyes at me. But it is true."

But then delivered the punchline with, "I do have a show on Tubi coming out." 

He was referring to the new animated streaming series The Freak Brothers, which features Pete as a member of the voice talent that includes Woody Harrelson, John Goodman and Tiffany Haddish.

