Alia Bhatt leaves fans awestruck in white kurta airport look: See Photo

Alia Bhatt looks stunning in a simple white kurta and fancy heels

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt is a sight for sore eyes in an all-white ethnic wear.

The Kalank actress dazzled her fans in a white Kurta with lace borders and a pair of elegant heels at the Mumbai airport this Monday. The diva paired her look with a white mask and carried a red tote in her arms, as well as silver jhumkas/earrings.

Not only did the actress's kurta contribute to her allure, but her modest bindi and silver jhumkaas were a bonus for her millions of fans.

Alia's elegant photos come after her September trip to Rajasthan with boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor. The duo is also set to star in director Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra.

