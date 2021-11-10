 
Showbiz
Wednesday Nov 10 2021
By
Web Desk

Alia Bhatt leaves fans awestruck in white kurta airport look: See Photo

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Nov 10, 2021

Alia Bhatt looks stunning in a simple white kurta and fancy heels
Alia Bhatt looks stunning in a simple white kurta and fancy heels

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt is a sight for sore eyes in an all-white ethnic wear.

The Kalank actress dazzled her fans in a white Kurta with lace borders and a pair of elegant heels at the Mumbai airport this Monday. The diva paired her look with a white mask and carried a red tote in her arms, as well as silver jhumkas/earrings.

Not only did the actress's kurta contribute to her allure, but her modest bindi and silver jhumkaas were a bonus for her millions of fans.

Alia's elegant photos come after her September trip to Rajasthan with boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor. The duo is also set to star in director Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra.

More From Showbiz:

Priyanka Chopra Jonas expresses deep attachment with her engagement ring

Priyanka Chopra Jonas expresses deep attachment with her engagement ring

NCB defreezes Rhea Chakraborty's bank accounts year after Sushant Singh Rajput's death

NCB defreezes Rhea Chakraborty's bank accounts year after Sushant Singh Rajput's death
Bilal Abbas Khan dishes out secrets from Sajal Aly’s call log: 'It has always been Ahad'

Bilal Abbas Khan dishes out secrets from Sajal Aly’s call log: 'It has always been Ahad'
Taapsee Pannu wraps filming for Mithali Raj's biography 'Shabaash Mithu'

Taapsee Pannu wraps filming for Mithali Raj's biography 'Shabaash Mithu'
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's wedding pushed to April 2022?

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's wedding pushed to April 2022?
Malala gets married, garners love from Reese Witherspoon, Katrina Kaif, Meesha Shafi and more

Malala gets married, garners love from Reese Witherspoon, Katrina Kaif, Meesha Shafi and more
Nora Fatehi, after ‘Dilbar’, back again as Dilruba for item number ‘Kusu Kusu’

Nora Fatehi, after ‘Dilbar’, back again as Dilruba for item number ‘Kusu Kusu’
Zayn Malik is a fan of this Shah Rukh Khan movie: 'Bollywood is so impeccable'

Zayn Malik is a fan of this Shah Rukh Khan movie: 'Bollywood is so impeccable'
Farhan Akhtar’s ‘Jee Le Zara’ to feature ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’ crossover?

Farhan Akhtar’s ‘Jee Le Zara’ to feature ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’ crossover?
Sidharth Malhotra clears air about his wedding plans: Here's what he said

Sidharth Malhotra clears air about his wedding plans: Here's what he said
Rajkummar Rao set to marry Patralekha in Jaipur

Rajkummar Rao set to marry Patralekha in Jaipur
Kirron Kher to return as judge as ‘India's Got Talent’ after cancer diagnosis

Kirron Kher to return as judge as ‘India's Got Talent’ after cancer diagnosis

Latest

view all