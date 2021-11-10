 
Taapsee Pannu wraps filming for Mithali Raj's biography 'Shabaash Mithu'

Taapsee Pannu completes filming on Mithali Raj's biography Shabaash Mithu

Tapsee Pannu has officially wrapped up shooting for her upcoming biopic on cricketer Mithali Raj.

Taking to her Instagram on Tuesday, the star shared a glimpse from the sets of her much-anticipated movie Shabaash Mithu, sparking frenzy amongst fans.

“8 ki thi jab kisi ne ek Sapna dikhaya tha, ki ek din ayega jab Cricket sirf gentleman’s game nahi hoga. Humaari bhi ek team hogi, ek pehchaan hogi.. ‘Women in Blue’ Aa rahe hai hum. Jald hi.#ShabaashMithu ITS A FILM WRAP! Get ready to cheer for the World Cup 2022! #WomenInBlue (sic)," wrote Taapse alongside a photo of herself in women's cricket team kit.

The 34-year-old actor added that the 'Women in Blue' will soon hit the screens on November 9. 

Meanwhile, the Haseen Dillruba actress is on her streak of success as she was recently seen in Rashmi Rocket, a film that highlighted issues of female athletes being subjected to gender tests. 


