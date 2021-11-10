Priyanka Chopra sends love to Malala Yousafzai on her wedding

 
entertainment
Wednesday Nov 10 2021
By
Web Desk

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Nov 10, 2021

Priyanka Chopra has extended love and sweet wishes to Nobel laureate and education activist Malala Yousafzai on her wedding.

Sharing a stunning photo of Malala and her husband Asser Malik, the Bajirao Mastani actor wrote “Congratulations @malala” followed by a heart emoji.

Priyanka further said “Wishing you so much joy and happiness. You are an absolute vision.”

Earlier, the education activist announced her wedding on Instagram.

She said “Today marks a precious day in my life. Asser and I tied the knot to be partners for life. We celebrated a small nikkah ceremony at home in Birmingham with our families. Please send us your prayers. We are excited to walk together for the journey ahead.”

Priyanka also dropped sweet comment on Malala’s post, saying “Congratulations” followed by heart, fire and heart-eyed emojis.

