NCB defreezes Rhea Chakraborty's bank accounts year after Sushant Singh Rajput's death

Rhea Chakraborty is legally allowed to use her bank accounts, as per judge's order this week.

A special court under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substance (NDPS) Act has ordered defreezing Rhea Chakraborty's bank accounts. This comes almost after a year, when the actor was detained and arrested in thew drug case after boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajpoot's death.

Rhea extended a plea to get her accounts defreezed, stating that she is 'an actor/model by profession' and that 'NCB freezed the bank accounts and FDs by Notice dated 16/09/2020 without reason, and it is causing grave injustice and prejudice to her'.

Upon the Chehre actor's request, special judge DB Mane said, "From the reply of the investigating officer, it appears that there is no strong objection from the NCB side for defreezing the bank accounts and FDs of Chakraborty." The judge further added, "In such circumstances, Chakraborty is entitled for defreezing the bank accounts and FDs subject to conditions and undertaking supported by an affidavit stating that during the pendency and conclusion of the trial of the case, she shall make the balance amount, as shown in the concerned account as on 16/09/2020, available for passing necessary orders, as and when required."

